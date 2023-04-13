Physical and mental health, Trump tweet, protests factors in Saginaw area hate crimes

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Black Lives Matter protests, comments from the President, and his own mental health issues are some of the reasons a retired optometrist made threatening phone calls and left racist messages.
Those claims are laid out in Ken Pilon's sentencing memorandum.
Pilon is expected to be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to hate crimes.
The government is asking the judge to put him behind bars for ten months, but Pilon's attorney says his client needs mental health treatment more than anything.
It was back in July of 2020 when racist messages were left in the Saginaw area.
There was a noose, and a handwritten note which said, "An accessory to be worn with your 'BLM' t-shirt "Happy Protesting!"
BLM standing for Black Lives Matter as protests were taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd.
The federal government eventually accused 62-year-old Ken Pilon of leaving those messages, and they also claimed Pilon called and left phone messages at several Starbucks stores here in mid-Michigan and across the state.
The retired optometrist plead guilty to two hate crimes in December.
Before he is sentenced, his attorney has filed a sentencing memorandum, explaining the actions of his client.
Attorney Barry Wolf writes Pilon had to retire as an eye doctor in 2012 because of physical limitations.
The pain affected Pilon's mental health, the pandemic hit in 2020, and because of shutdowns, Pilon was socially isolated in his Saginaw Township home.
In May of 2020, Wolf writes Pilon watched continuous news coverage of the protests following the police killing of Floyd, watched the rioting taking place and heard then-President Trump wrote in a tweet that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
The memorandum says after three weeks of exposure to non-stop news stories, an unstable Pilon reacted.
Pilon made the threatening phone calls to the Starbucks stores, and then following the coverage of the June 2020 incident where NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace found a noose hanging in his garage, Pilon began placing nooses and those hand-written messages at various locations in the Saginaw area, even placing one in a bi-racial couple's car.
Family and friend's letters were also part of the memorandum, claiming they never saw Pilon say or do anything racist and blame his actions on his deteriorating physical and mental health and social isolation.
Pilon's attorney is asking for a prison sentence that does not include incarceration.
Pilon is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.