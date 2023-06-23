Pictures show freighter covered in mayflies in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJRT) - Mayfly season is upon us.
The Interlake Steamship Company released photos of the M/V Honorable James Oberstar freighter covered in mayflies while docked in Toledo, Ohio.
"The upside of mayflies is that they are a sign of healthy water and play an important role in the ecosystem, mostly as a food source for fish, birds and amphibians," the company said on their Facebook page.
According to Michigan State University, a mayfly will spend 99% of its life in the water. When they are seen in a garden is considered the mayfly's "golden years" and only chance to reproduce.
When they die off, bats will eat their carcasses if people don't clean them up first.
The mayfly is considered an adult only for a short time. Within 48 hours, they develop wings, fly towards land, mate and die.
According to MSU, a single mayfly will lay between 4,000 and 8,000 eggs on the water's surface. The eggs will drop to the bottom of the water where they hatch into larvae or naiads.
MSU says that the naiads will live underwater for between one and two years feeding on algae.