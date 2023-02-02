Pink Energy customers still stuck with their loans

NORTH BRANCH, Mich. (WJRT) - Months after going bankrupt, solar energy installation company Pink Energy is still causing problems for customers.
Pink went out of business in October. It came after hundreds of complaints from customers across the U.S, who alleged deceptive sales tactics and malfunctioning systems.
Solar panels are expensive, and many customers took on loans to pay for them.
Crystal and Mark Chapin of North Branch say that their working panels' outputs are closer to .13 kilowatts, less than the 1.23 they were advertised.
They said about half of the panels are broken and Pink never got them the inspection they needed to hook up to the grid.
They're out $86 thousand on their loan from Tech CU and can't get the credits from DTE that they said Pink advertised.
"It's gonna be very hard to pay that back. I know some people, other people who've gotten it installed, have been paying theirs. And I don't know how they're doing it," said Crystal.
Just up the road, fellow Pink customer David Richardson said his system has also caused him headaches.
"Technology's only as good as the company standing behind it and we've not been satisfied up to this point in time," said Richardson.
The Chapins said Tech CU gave them a six-month break on payments in November.
Currently, they hoping for relief from Pink's bankruptcy case in North Carolina.
But they still want to see more action Nessel and other attorneys general.
"She should probably pick up on it a little bit more. Because she's gonna find out a lot of people were taken advantage of. They're paying out of their pocket and they can't afford it," said Crystal.
The Chapins are looking for an attorney to represent them in North Carolina's bankruptcy court. And they aren't sure if that will put another stop on payments to Tech CU.
ABC12 reached out to Tech CU for comment and haven't heard back.