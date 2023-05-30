 Skip to main content
Planned Parenthood of Michigan launches virtual health center

  • Updated
  • 0

Overall, 15% of the organization's sexual and reproductive services are through virtual consultations

Mich. (WJRT) - Planned Parenthood of Michigan is now among the first 3 planned parenthood affiliates in the nation to launch a virtual health center.

"Michigan patients can now access birth control, emergency contraception, hormone therapy, and medication abolition through one, simple, easy-to-navigate virtual health center," said Paula Thornton Greear, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

Telehealth appointments at Planned Parenthood of Michigan have surged by 50% since the pandemic. Overall, 15% of the organization's sexual and reproductive services are through virtual consultations.

Patients can now fit health care appointments into their everyday lives.

"Can you imagine waking up and not having to wonder, 'How am I going to get to my appointment because I have childcare? Or I have to go to work and I only have a finite amount to take off of work for lunch?'"

Alexis Sollund-Lurvey is a local reproductive rights advocate. She has done fundraisers and attended protests on abortion rights. She believes this could make a life-changing difference in the community and address health care disparities for the medically underserved.

"It might be even more comfortable for them from the comfort of their own home. So, it's just important for them to have that access, so even if they can't physically get here they can get on their phone and talk to a health care professional," said Sollund-Lurvey.

The virtual health center is currently live and accepting appointments.

"The virtual center really represents a significant milestone in Planned Parenthood of Michigan's commitment to breaking down barriers to healthcare access," said Thornton Greear. "The future is now. It is here and we're essentially providing modern day house calls for our patients."

