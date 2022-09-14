Plea deal withdrawn in mysterious 2017 Arenac County accident case

ARENAC COUNTY, MI (WJRT) - The mysterious death of a Midland County man more than five years ago took another legal twist today.
A plea deal for one of the two people charged in the case was denied by the judge
We didn't get an explanation in court on why the judge made that decision, but we spoke with the mother of Nickolas Newman, the young man who died, and she felt the punishment would have been too lenient.
"He always had a smile on his face, he always made everyone laugh, he loved hunting, he loved fishing, he loved hanging out with his friends, hanging out by bonfire," says Julie Mader, the mother of Nickolas Newman.
Newman was 23 years old when he was enjoying a bonfire and party with friends on a warm spring April 2017 night in the Au Gres area of Arenac County.
Investigators believed he died when he fell from a pick-up truck he was riding in along this road.
"We've missed my son dearly these last five years, we think about, would he be married, would we have children, its been a big loss for us," she says.
A woman also fell from the pick-up truck and continues to recover from her injuries.
Today, one of two people charged in this case, Jillian Schwall, was ready to plead no contest to lying to a peace officer, where if she successfully completed a term of probation, the conviction would be removed from her criminal record.
"We were not happy with the plea deal. My son died and I think something should go on her permanent record," Mader says.
Judge David Riffel would not sign off on the plea agreement and the case will get a new court date.
Spencer Leuenberger of Bay City faces that same lying to a peace officer charge, after more serious charges against him, including reckless driving causing death were dropped in May because of a lack of evidence.
Investigators say Schwall and Leuenberger originally told police their friend was killed in a hit and run crash and questions remain as to who was driving the pick-up truck that night.
"I'd like to feel that, if it was reversed, my son would have been devastated, but he would have took responsibility," Mader says.
We could not reach the attorneys for Leuenberger and Schwall for comment.