Plenty of water is key to healthy plants during warm summer weather

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - With temperatures near the nineties, the warm weather this week can be deadly for your home garden.
"They're going through such a shock like they normally do, but there's also a 20 degree barrier that they're up against, Kelly Walker said.
Walker is the owner at Walker Farms and Greenhouses in Burton. He says you can't wait around to plant your flowers for the summer, but be careful when you do it.
"The best time to do it would be early in the morning, and you can get the liquid fertilizer on to help that transplant shock," Walker said.
Walker adds that plants are like sponges. In heat like this, they react better if you soak them in water for 3 to 5 minutes before you put them in the ground or in a pot.
If you plan on going away to enjoy the summer weather, be sure to put your plants in the shade before you leave.
"I would put it on the shady side of the house for that time frame," Walker said. "They'll be fine for a good 2 or 3 days."
Kelly also recommends liquid fertilizer during the summer heat, because it acts much quicker than dry fertilizer. Just be sure to keep up with it regularly.
"I always say it's like a pet," Walker said. "Whether it's a dog or a cat, the hotter it is the more you want to water it. The more you want to take care of it."
