...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 1st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Plenty of water is key to healthy plants during warm summer weather

  • Updated
With temperatures near the nineties, the warm weather this week can be deadly for your home garden.

"They're going through such a shock like they normally do, but there's also a 20 degree barrier that they're up against, Kelly Walker said.

Walker is the owner at Walker Farms and Greenhouses in Burton. He says you can't wait around to plant your flowers for the summer, but be careful when you do it.

"The best time to do it would be early in the morning, and you can get the liquid fertilizer on to help that transplant shock," Walker said.

Walker adds that plants are like sponges. In heat like this, they react better if you soak them in water for 3 to 5 minutes before you put them in the ground or in a pot.

If you plan on going away to enjoy the summer weather, be sure to put your plants in the shade before you leave.

"I would put it on the shady side of the house for that time frame," Walker said. "They'll be fine for a good 2 or 3 days."

Kelly also recommends liquid fertilizer during the summer heat, because it acts much quicker than dry fertilizer. Just be sure to keep up with it regularly.

"I always say it's like a pet," Walker said. "Whether it's a dog or a cat, the hotter it is the more you want to water it. The more you want to take care of it."

For more information on how to keep your plants safe, check out the Walker Farms Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WalkerFarmsMI/

