Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Police deal with 'disturbance' involving armed detainees at London immigration center

Police deal with ‘disturbance’ involving armed detainees at London immigration center, and pictured, a file image shows Harmondsworth Immigration Removal Center in West Drayton, near London.

 Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images/File

Police were deployed to an immigration center near London Saturday following what they called a "disturbance."

Detainees inside the facility had armed themselves with knives and lumps of wood, CNN has learned.

A spokesperson from the UK's Home Office told CNN Saturday there had been a power outage at the Harmondsworth immigration removal center "and work is currently underway to resolve this issue."

They added "the welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority."

Officers arrived at the Harmondsworth facility on Friday evening to "provide support to staff dealing with a disturbance" and remain there as of Saturday morning, a spokesperson for the city's Metropolitan Police told CNN.

There have been no reported injuries from the site, CNN has learned.

The UK's Home Office said people are being moved to other facilities while engineers fix the power and repair damage.

It comes as the Home Office is under fire for its treatment of migrants and asylum-seekers, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan calling for an "urgent review."

A separate incident in which a man threw "crude incendiary devices" at Western Jet Foil Home immigration center in the southern English port of Dover last Sunday was motivated by extremism, police said.

The UK's counter-terrorism police department (CTPSE) said in a statement Saturday that the attack was motivated by a "terrorist ideology."

"After considering the evidence collected so far in this case, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident," said Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.

