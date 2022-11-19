 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
30 knots from the west with gusts up to 37 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 9 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 12 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Gale Warning, a lull in more
persistent gales will occur during the day Sunday before a
second round of gales occur Sunday night. However, periodic
gusts to gales will be remain likely throughout the day Sunday. For
the Low Water Advisory, water levels as of 10 AM Saturday were
at 6 inches above low water datum at Essexville and will
continue to drop through the afternoon and evening as
southwesterly flow increases in intensity. The lowest water
levels are expected early this afternoon into late tonight, with
forecasted water levels across inner Saginaw Bay dipping under
0 inches below low water datum.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Police dog helps rescue 80-year old hunter after he fell into a Michigan river

Police dog helps rescue 80-year old hunter after he fell into a Michigan river

Loki, a K9 police dog with the Michigan State Police, helped officers locate an 80-year-old hunter who had fallen into a river.

 Michigan State Police

Proof that dogs really are man's best friend.

A police dog named Loki helped locate an 80-year old hunter who had repeatedly fallen into a river in Michigan.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to search for the hunter at around 6:40 pm on Wednesday, according to a news release from the police department.

The hunter's wife told police that her husband was tracking a deer and had been missing for approximately three hours, says the release. She heard him shoot several shots, indicating that he was lost.

With the help of K9-Loki from the police department's Houghton Lake Post, the team located the lost hunter along the Au Sable River, which runs through the state's northern Lower Peninsula.

The man was unharmed but "wet and cold," according to the news release. He had fallen into the river three times.

The Lovells Township Fire and Rescue unit transported the hunter out of the woods to the canoe, and he was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in "good health," says the release.

