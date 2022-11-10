 Skip to main content
Police: Flint Township woman called in bomb threats to school district

A 31-year-old woman from Flint Township is accused of phoning in threats to several Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools buildings in September.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township woman is accused of calling in bomb threats to a school district. 

According to police, a 31-year-old woman was arrested for the threats against Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools. 

The woman was formally charged on Wednesday in court. 

Investigators said the calls were made on Sept. 7 to buildings within the school district. 

Police and bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to search and clear the buildings. 

According to investigators, the woman arrested is now charged with two counts of false report or threat of a bomb/harmful device (4 year felony), as well as tampering with evidence (4 year felony). 

