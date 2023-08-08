Police investigating a possible officer-involved shooting

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan State Police are investigating a possible officer-involved shooting in Bay County from early Tuesday morning.
MSP has not confirmed that it is an officer-involved shooting.
Michigan State Police is investigating an incident involving a domestic violence 911 call that resulted in a barricaded suspect in Hampton Twp, Bay County. Currently, the MSP Crime Lab and detectives remain on scene. More information will be posted here as available. pic.twitter.com/e6697yuI72— MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) August 8, 2023
The incident happened at the Saginaw Bay Estates mobile home park in Essexville after 1 a.m.
According to reports, the suspect allegedly stabbed a woman. According to the Bay County Scanner, police shot the suspect, who had a "machine gun."
According to the Hampton Township Public Safety Department, the man was shooting at police before officers returned fire.
MSP did confirm that a woman was stabbed and was treated for minor injuries.
There is no word on the suspect's condition.
According to a witness, the woman went over to a neighbor's house after she was stabbed trying to get someone's attention. The neighbor said that she described the incident while "frantic." He adds that the suspect followed her to the neighbor's home before trying to stab her in the back. The neighbor got her safely inside and slammed the door in his face. The suspect then went back to get his gun before "firing rounds."
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC12 for the latest information.