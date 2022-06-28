 Skip to main content
Police investigating possible murder suicide following death of mother and daughter

  • Updated
  • 0
Oakland County Sheriff's Office1

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives said that they are investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter after authorities found the women deceased in the daughters home from gunshot wounds. 

Reports indicate that a call was made to at 8:39 p.m. from an address on Stratford Lane saying that two women were deceased in the home.

Deputies arrived to the scene where they met with the husband/father of the victims, who said both women suffered from ongoing medical issues, and he had gone to check on them. 

Upon arrival, detectives found the bodies of the 50-year-old daughter and 75-year-old mother, in a bedroom in the residence.

The investigation revealed the daughter had a history of suicide attempts. Authorities said that the mother had moved into her daughter’s residence to assist with the daughter’s care.

Detectives are working to rule out foul play. 

