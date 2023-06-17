 Skip to main content
Police investigating shooting in Manistee that injured two people

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - We continue to follow a developing story out of Manistee.

Police in Manistee County say two men were shot in the western Michigan city Friday afternoon.

Investigators say police were investigating multiple shootings in the city.

Police now believe the two victims knew each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

A 36-year-old man was airlifted to a Traverse City hospital and is listed in critical condition and a 19-year-old Muskegon man was also transported to a hospital in Manistee and is listed in stable condition.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information about this shooting should contact Manistee police.

