Police investigating two suspicious deaths in Davison

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Davison Police, with the assistance of Michigan State Police, are investigating the deaths of two people found in an apartment on South State street.
Police were called to the home around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a wellness check. Once inside, they found two individuals deceased. The identities and not being released at this time.
"I heard sirens and was like that sounds like it's right outside. When we came outside we saw all the cops. It's kind of scary," said Sarah Doty.
Taylor Craig moved into the apartments nearby. "I've been wondering what was going on all day. We went to do laundry and came back and cop cars were all over and crime scene tape." Craig told ABC 12.
The Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division, Bridgeport Crime Lab arrived on scene around 7 p.m. to provide additional resources in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Davison Police Detective Bill Skellenger at 810-653-4196.