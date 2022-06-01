Police: Man kills girlfriend, 2 girls, self at Michigan home

WYOMING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and two of her daughters inside a western Michigan home before killing himself.
Public Safety Chief Kimberly Koster told reporters that a relative of the victims who earlier spoke with the boyfriend and rushed to the home out of concern found the bodies at about 4 a.m. Tuesday in Wyoming, Michigan, just south of Grand Rapids.
Three other children - ages 9, 5, and 2 - were found unharmed inside the home. The two youngest children were shared by the couple. Names of the victims have not been released.
Police say the gun used in the shootings has been found.
The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)