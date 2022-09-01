Police, prosecutor, civil rights leader surprised with decision to charge Saginaw officers

SAGINAW (WJRT) - Reaction this evening on the criminal charges handed down by the Attorney General's office on two city police officers and a state trooper for willful neglect of duty.
The charges stem from an incident in March, where a Michigan State Police trooper was caught on camera punching a handcuffed man during a traffic stop.
The trooper was charged with misconduct in office and aggravated assault yesterday by the Attorney General's office, but the charges against the other officers has caught a lot of people in the Saginaw community by surprise.
"We are seeing all aspects of the community not agreeing with these charges," says Phil Graves, Saginaw police union president.
Those charges are willful neglect of duty against Saginaw Police officers Dominic Vasquez, Jordan Engelhart, and Michigan State Police trooper Zachary Tebedo.
They were on the scene on March 28th in Saginaw where Vance Martin was pulled over for suspected drunk driving and when Martin refused to get into a police car, Michigan State Police trooper Bram Schroeder is caught on cell phone video punching Martin about four times.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's office referred the case to the Attorney General's office, believing Schroeder would be the only officer charged, but the charges against the other officers caught Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson off guard.
"We were very surprised and shocked that any officers were charged in this matter," says Stevenson.
Saginaw Police officers who sit on the union board are also speaking out.
The Attorney General's office released a statement after the men were arraigned, apparently claiming the officers should have done more to prevent the alleged assault.
"There was no clear opportunity to do so, it was fast, it came out of nowhere.
At least one Saginaw civic leader told me he has reviewed body and dash camera videos of the incident and he too was surprised the other officers face charges.
"They have good reputations, within the department and out of the department, in the community," says Saginaw police officer Rick DeLong.
And they say it will also hurt recruiting police officers to Saginaw, which has struggled with man and woman power.
"This doesn't help, it makes it worse," says detective Julian Guevara.
The two Saginaw police officers charged with willful neglect of duty remain on the job.
The Attorney General's office released a statement when asked to comment about the fact that so many people in the Saginaw area are surprised at the neglect of duty charges, saying in part "decisions to charge in criminal cases are based upon the evidence."