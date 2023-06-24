Police say several injured in overnight shooting at a party in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News is learning several people were injured at a party overnight in Saginaw.
In a tweet -- Michigan State Police say a fight broke out and gunshots were heard which caused panic for over 200 partygoers.
The party was located in the area of 4th Street and Johnson.
Several people were injured as people fled the scene in their vehicles.
Police are currently investigating the scene. They say there is no threat to the public.
Stay with ABC12 as we continue to learn more details.