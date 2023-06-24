Police say two have died, 15 injured in overnight shooting at a party in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say two people have died and 15 others were injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in Saginaw near Fourth and Johnson Streets.
In a tweet, Michigan State Police said a fight broke out around midnight Saturday and gunshots were heard, which caused panic for over 200 partygoers.
We're now told the party consisted of nearly 500 people and three were hit by cars as people fled the scene in their vehicles.
Police say a 19-year-old male and a 51-year-old female have died.
Officials tell ABC12 a fight broke out and one person fired shots, which led to others shooting.
Both Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police responded.
Police say the party was promoted on social media but it was not permitted.
Police are currently investigating the scene and say there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
