 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police searching for man considered armed and dangerous within Genesee County

  • Updated
  • 0
David Thompson

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are searching for a man who they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants including homicide within Genesee County. 

Mt. Morris Township Police said that he is wanted for a murder in the township from May 2020. 

Police say that 45-year-old David Thompson is considered armed and dangerous after receiving multiple felony warrants. 

  • Homicide 
  • Assault with Intent to Murder 
  • Criminal Sexual Conduct of the first degree  
  • Fenoly Firearm 
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Felon in Possession of Weapon 

Authorities believe that Thompson is within Genesee County. 

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you