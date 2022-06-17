Police searching for man considered armed and dangerous within Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are searching for a man who they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants including homicide within Genesee County.
Mt. Morris Township Police said that he is wanted for a murder in the township from May 2020.
Police say that 45-year-old David Thompson is considered armed and dangerous after receiving multiple felony warrants.
- Homicide
- Assault with Intent to Murder
- Criminal Sexual Conduct of the first degree
- Fenoly Firearm
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Felon in Possession of Weapon
Authorities believe that Thompson is within Genesee County.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.