Police train for the worst during active shooter training at Oscoda school

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to school time means it's also a time for police agencies to prepare for the potential of a school shooter.
A number of police agencies and emergency responders were at Oscoda Area High School to train for something they hope they never have to face in real life.
School staff was there as well and there is a new security feature at Oscoda high school.
They have installed ALICE, which is a security training model and system for the school.
The hope is the students and staff will never have to hear it go off.
A new alarm system was part of this simulated school shooter training session at Oscoda High School. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.
The scenario is that someone is in the school with a firearm. Robert Clink is with the Oscoda Township Police Department and is the school resource officer.
"Our families, our parents, I want them to know our schools are safe and we are all training," Clink says.
Michigan State Police and several other agencies and emergency responders were part of the simulation, training that is necessary in these times.
"It's one thing to talk about a plan and our response but it's a completely different thing to put things in motion and see how we work together in a realistic scenario as possible," says Lt. Kim Vetter of the Michigan State Police.
"It's about as real life as what we are going to be able to have and that's imperative because it's our first priority, keeping everyone safe," says Scott Moore, the superintendent of the Oscoda Area Schools.
The new ALICE alert system was recently installed at the school.
"We have a lot of school staff here working, mental health support in conjunction with that, we also have transportation which would be part of this," he says.
Everyone will review the training sessions to see what worked and what didn't.
Clink says before the school year begins, he wants to remind all students of this safety program.
"Any time they see something, hear something, there is a website they can text message OK2Say, they can notify, it goes to a tipline, one of us will be notified," says Clink.
Oscoda Area Schools received a Michigan State Police grant in 2022 to upgrade its exterior doors.
By the way, first day of classes in Oscoda is August 28th.