15 candidates to run for Flint’s school board

FLINT, Mich. (WRJT) –Flint Community Schools could see a change in direction this fall.
Five seats for the school board are up for grabs. The clerk's office for the City of Flint certified 15 candidates to appear on the November 8 ballot.
“Hopefully our board will, you know, our board members that are coming on or the board members that are going to stay will be focused on that work,” Superintendent of Flint Community Schools, Kevelin Jones said.
A lot work has yet to be done in Flint Community Schools with optimism from district officials the change in board members could get the ball rolling.
“When things like confrontations and conflicts happen, they happen,” Jones said. “We don't want our children to see those things. I'm optimistic that as we move forward, we're going to learn from the things that we have faced and continue to strive with our children.”
The school’s current board of education has not been without some bumps in the road. Last week ago a board member was escorted from a meeting over a disagreement that got heated.
Back in April, the board’s now former president, Danielle Green, assaulted another member.
Parents tell ABC 12 News that the actions of the current board reflects the behavior of Flint City Council.
“Hopefully our board members will model ideal behavior that our students can emulate, that our students can follow, so that's one big priority that I would like to see going forward,” parent Ladel Lewis said.
Lewis knows the comparison too well, serving as a councilwoman for Flint's 2nd ward and trying to be active in her child's education.
“This is a great opportunity as part of starting over,” she said. “To start with a brand new foundation, brand new ideas, brand new vision.”
After two years of COVID-19 putting stress on students and their families, Lewis says she hopes the board will work with families before implementing major decisions.
“I know that we have a lot of dedicated, talented parents that want to get involved,” Lewis said. “They want to use their voice to help better our schools, so we can get our children back within our school district.”
The 15 candidates include:
Candidates for three, six-year seats with terms ending on Dec. 31, 2028:
- Linda K. Boose (I)
- Claudia Perkins
- Lakeisha Tureaud
- Emily Doerr
- Melody Relerford
- Dylan Luna
- Carol McIntosh (I)
- Chris Del Morone (I)
- Audrey Young
- Candidates for a four-year partial seat with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2026:
- Terae King Jr.
- Donyele Darrough
- Candidates for a two-year partial seat with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2024:
- Michael Clack
- Allen Gilbert (I)
- Leslie Haney
- Kasey Calvert