Abortion rights victory in Kansas may set precedent for Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WJRT) – History made in Kansas is striking a chord in other states after 60 percent of voters chose to uphold abortion access in the state.
Political science professor for Mott Community College, Paul Rozycki, had his eyes closed on results for the five states hosting primaries on Tuesday. The results from Kansas, he says, could change the game for the November midterms in Michigan.
“Kansas especially is a very, very republican red state and here you had all of a sudden, strong support for an abortion issue,” Rozycki said. “That suggests to me that the candidates that are out there are going to be able are going to be asked about abortion is going to play a major role in how people vote for probably everything from Governor on down.”
‘Who’ is turning out the polls will also look different from the age range voting to even gender and voting away from political party ideals.
“One of the key voters for this year's election is going to be female suburban voters, many of whom tend to lean a little Republican but now this issue may change your voting patterns in a lot of ways,” Rozycki said.
Rozycki also suggest with the back and forth of Michigan appeals and injunctions deciding the current fate of abortion access the decision goes beyond political beliefs.
“Here, you got something that affects one's life in a very direct personal way and that really points and underlines the fact that what we call electoral politics does affect your life,” he said.
As of right now the Reproductive Freedom for all ballot proposal has yet to be certified to get on the November ballot. Certification is expected to happen at the end of the month.