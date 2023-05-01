Biden confronts ageism in 2024 re-election campaign

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - President Joe Biden says he's not done yet.
At age 80, he announced he's running for a second term in the White House. His announcement was met with mixed responses.
Polling shows 70% of Americans don't believe Biden should run again and 69% said his advanced age is a factor. He's already the oldest American to hold the office of president and he would extend it further if re-elected.
Some people's reactions to Biden's re-election campaign bring up concerns about ageism, which is defined as a prejudice or discrimination based on someone's age.
Biden would be 82 years old on Election Day in 2024 and 86 at the end of a second term if he is re-elected.
Donna Case, a professor in the occupational therapy program at the University of Michigan, said many people assume that cognitive and problem solving abilities decline as people age. But she believes research says otherwise.
"We are an aging society. The fastest growing age group in the us is Baby Boomers and we need to cause us to take a look and say what does normal aging looking like," Case said.
Retired political science professor Paul Rozyki said the president's age should be a part of the discussion but not the only qualifier.
"But it is an issue -- a legitimate topic worth mentioning. But I think the real key thing is how well they produce results," he said.
Rozyki said history shows alone age doesn't determine results.