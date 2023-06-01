 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Biden not hurt after falling at Air Force Academy commencement

Plans underway for Biden to announce bid for second term next week

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at an International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 union training facility on April 19 in Accokeek, Maryland.

 Nathan Howard/Getty Images

President Joe Biden tripped on a sandbag and fell as he completed handing out diplomas at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado on Thursday.

Biden appeared fine afterward, walking without assistance to his seat in the stands. He was seen smiling and jogging toward his vehicle at the ceremony's conclusion.

The White House said the president was fine after the fall.

The stumble began as Biden was jogging away from center stage, where earlier he'd delivered a commencement address to the academy's graduates.

As he was moving, he tripped, falling to the ground. The president landed on his right hip before lifting himself up on his right hand.

A group of men, including an official with the Air Force Academy and two Secret Service agents, grasped onto Biden's arms to help him back to his feet.

As he walked to his seat, Biden pointed back toward the ground where he tripped, indicating something had gotten in his path. Video of the moment showed sandbags placed in front of the podium near where Biden had been standing.

The president returned to his seat in the stands without assistance and appeared in good spirits as the ceremony concluded.

"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," communications director Ben LaBolt wrote on Twitter.

Biden is 80 years old, the nation's oldest president.

Earlier, Biden told U.S. Air Force Academy graduates they were entering a rapidly changing world as he stressed the critical role of U.S. support for its allies and partners and emphasized ongoing U.S. assistance for Ukraine.

Biden said that the cadets will have "a lot to deal with" as they enter service amid a changing world with "proliferating" global challenges from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to strategic competition with China, as well as climate change and Artificial Intelligence.

And he stressed how America's global partnerships are a "sign of strength" and praised the "incredible" people of Ukraine.

"The American people's support for Ukraine will not waiver. We always stand up for democracies, always," Biden said to applause.

