Biden says he's 'not confident of the outcome of the decision yet' on student loans

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snowfall rates will be very heavy at times, up to 1 to 2 inches per hour, and can lead to rapid snow accumulations. These heavy snowfall rates will be most likely Friday evening into Friday night and may impact the rush hour commute. Winds gusting to 35 mph will result rapid reductions to visibilities with snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&