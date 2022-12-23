Biden signs $858 billion defense bill, nixing military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Skip to main content
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less than a
half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday
weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and
cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15
below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not
taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below
zero at times today and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch on
Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Biden signs $858 billion defense bill, nixing military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden signs vital $858 billion defense bill into law, nixing military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden, seen here in Washington, DC, on December 2, signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise and fund support for Ukraine.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Friday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, a massive defense spending bill with provisions that will give service members a pay raise, fund support for Ukraine and Taiwan and rescind the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a statement following the signing of the NDAA, Biden said the act "provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country's national defense, foreign affairs, and homeland security."

The Senate voted last week to pass the massive NDAA with bipartisan support. It follows the House's bipartisan approval of the legislation the week prior.

The defense bill outlines the policy agenda for the Department of Defense and the U.S. military and authorizes spending in line with the Pentagon's priorities. But it does not appropriate the funding itself. The legislation, which authorizes $817 billion specifically for the Department of Defense, will provide $45 billion more than Biden's budget request earlier this year.

The increase for fiscal year 2023 is intended to address the effects of inflation and accelerate the implementation of the national defense strategy, according to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

It authorizes $12.6 billion for the inflation impact on purchases, $3.8 billion for the impact on military construction projects and $2.5 billion for the impact on fuel purchases, according to a bill summary from the committee.

The NDAA includes provisions to strengthen air power and land warfare defense capabilities, as well as cybersecurity. And it shows Congress' continued support for helping Ukraine repel Russia's invasion, even though several Republican lawmakers have raised questions about the ongoing U.S. aid.

Additionally, the NDAA establishes a specific defense modernization program for Taiwan to deter aggression by China.

Among a series of provisions to support service members and their families, the funding will provide a 4.6% increase in military basic pay for service members -- the largest in 20 years. The Department of Defense's civilian workforce will get the same raise. It also bumps up service members' housing allowance.

In addressing service member suicides, the act requires the Secretary of Defense to compile a report on suicide rates within the ranks.

The act also ends the requirement that troops receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, it will not reinstate members of the military who were discharged for refusing to get vaccinated.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously said the White House had viewed the removal of the vaccine mandate as "a mistake," but she declined to say whether Biden would sign a bill that ends the requirement, noting that the president would "judge the bill in its entirety."

Biden said in his statement on Friday that while he's pleased the funding bill supports several critical objectives, "certain provisions of the Act raise concerns."

He repeated past concerns about barring funds to transfer Guantanamo Bay detainees into the custody of certain foreign nations and several "constitutional concerns or questions of construction" over other provisions -- including concerns about the transmission of highly sensitive information to Congress.

Biden also called a portion of the NDAA requiring that documents, including presidential communications, be shared unconstitutional.

"I will commit to complying with its disclosure requirements only in such cases where a committee has a need for such Presidential communications that outweighs the potential harm to the confidentiality interests underlying the Presidential communications privilege," the president's statement said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Tami Luhby contributed to this report

