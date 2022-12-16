Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR VISIBILITY REDUCTION AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING... WEATHER... * Snow showers will impact much of southeast Michigan along and north of I-94 over the next 2-3 hours this evening as temperatures fall to freezing and below. IMPACTS... * Short periods of moderate snowfall may result in visibility reduction to 1 mile or less. Cooling surface temperatures will also allow for minor accumulations on roadways, especially on untreated roadways. * With temperatures falling below freezing tonight, many areas could see slippery/icy conditions where snow has accumulated on roadways or where roadways are wet. The most vulnerable roadways will be bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * The combination of moderate snow, reduced visibility, and; falling temperatures will cause variable traffic rates; throughout the area. Motorists are urged to use caution and; account for the variable conditions by allowing extra time and; leaving plenty of space between vehicles while driving.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP