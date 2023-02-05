Buttigieg says he won't seek U.S. Senate seat in Michigan in 2024

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 26 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 37 knots expected. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS... the strong winds will cause hazardous conditions on the mostly ice covered waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&