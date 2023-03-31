 Skip to main content
Congressman Dan Kildee announced that he has cancer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It was announced on Friday that Congressman Dan Kildee has cancer.

Kildee released a statement on behalf of his condition to the people of Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District.

He said that he consulted his doctors a few weeks ago, and scheduled what was thought to be a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results turned out to be more significant.

“After additional testing, I’ve been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer,” said Kildee. “Thankfully, I caught it very early. With early detection and great doctors, they found a very small tumor in one of my tonsils.”

His statement said that he will have surgery to remove the cancer in a few weeks and that the prognosis after surgery and treatment is excellent.

“My doctors have advised me it will take a few weeks to recover after the surgery,” said the Congressman. “ I’m eager to have this chapter behind me and get back to work.”

In the meantime his congressional office will remain open, but he will be away from the office for a period of time.

“It’s never easy to hear the words you have cancer,” said Kildee. “I am going to get through this, I’m going to beat cancer.