CROWN Act passes Michigan Legislature to ban hair discrimination

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House passed a bill Thursday to protect people from workplace discrimination over their natural hairstyles.

The House voted 100-7 to approve the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The bill prohibits discrimination on the basis of someone's natural hair texture or style.

The Michigan Senate already approved the legislation on May 23, so the bill now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for her consideration.

The Michigan Legislature failed to pass CROWN Act bills in 2020 and 2022. If Whitmer signs Senate Bill 90, Michigan would join 20 other states that have already passed their own version of the bill.

Some parts of Michigan like Detroit, Oakland County and Ingham County already have adopted similar legislation. The U.S. House passed a national CROWN Act in March, but the Senate hasn't taken up the bill since then.

California passed the first CROWN Act in the U.S. four years ago in 2019.