 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June  9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 9th to be an Action Day for elevated levels of
fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are
expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some
hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...Genesee...
Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...Washtenaw...
Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

CROWN Act passes Michigan Legislature to ban hair discrimination

  • Updated
  • 0

Natural hairstylist Jalondira Nettles and sister Jarielle Nettles discuss the importance of the CROWN Act

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House passed a bill Thursday to protect people from workplace discrimination over their natural hairstyles.

The House voted 100-7 to approve the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The bill prohibits discrimination on the basis of someone's natural hair texture or style.

The Michigan Senate already approved the legislation on May 23, so the bill now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for her consideration.

The Michigan Legislature failed to pass CROWN Act bills in 2020 and 2022. If Whitmer signs Senate Bill 90, Michigan would join 20 other states that have already passed their own version of the bill.

Some parts of Michigan like Detroit, Oakland County and Ingham County already have adopted similar legislation. The U.S. House passed a national CROWN Act in March, but the Senate hasn't taken up the bill since then.

California passed the first CROWN Act in the U.S. four years ago in 2019.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you