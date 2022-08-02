Defective ballots disrupt voting process in some Lapeer County polling places

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The voting process was slightly disrupted at some polling locations in Lapeer County on Tuesday.
Lapeer County Clerk Theresa Spencer said she began receiving calls around 7 a.m., when polls opened for the August Primary election, saying vote counting machines were rejecting significant amounts of ballots.
Officials determined that a timing mark printed on the back some ballots was defective, which caused the counting machines to reject them.
Spencer said the rejected ballots were placed into a locked auxiliary bin when they were cast. Election inspectors from the Republican and Democrat parties will duplicate those ballots onto new ballots with correct timing marks after the polls close at 8 p.m. and process them in vote counting machines.
Spencer was not sure exactly how many ballots have incorrect timing marks. But she said the problem appeared to be affecting only 18 of Lapeer County's 38 voting precincts.
Spencer's staff was working to reprint all of the county's various ballots so they don't run out.