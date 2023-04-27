Delivery and installation now exempt from Michigan's sales tax

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to exempt delivery and installation costs from the state sales tax.
This represents tax relief for small businesses and consumers.
Many retailers did not charge the 6% sales tax on delivery or installation costs already. The new legislation clarifies Michigan's tax code to make sure neither cost is taxed, as long as they are listed separate on the receipt.
The Senate Fiscal Agency estimates that eliminating sales taxes on delivery and installation will save taxpayers around $70 million per year.
The bill's supporters say delivery and installation charges should be treated consistently. They hope the bills will help small businesses succeed.