Democrat Adam Schiff announces bid for Feinstein's US Senate seat in California

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced a 2024 Senate bid on Thursday, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary.
"I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want from their next Senator. I hope to earn their votes and their trust," Schiff said in a statement announcing his run.
Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced whether she plans to seek reelection next year.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
