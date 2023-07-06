 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DeSantis raised $20 million in second quarter, campaign says

  • Updated
  • 0
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential bid on Twitter with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen here in November 2022, has filed to run for president in 2024.

 Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign raised $20 million during the second fundraising quarter, the campaign announced Thursday.

DeSantis launched his bid for the White House in late May, meaning his campaign raised the funds over a span of six weeks.

The announcement by the DeSantis campaign comes as former President Donald Trump's team announced Wednesday it brought in $35 million during the second quarter, which was split between the presidential campaign and the former president's leadership PAC.

DeSantis' campaign touted its fundraising as "the largest first-quarter filing from any non-incumbent Republican candidate in more than a decade."

Most of DeSantis' rivals have yet to announce their second quarter fundraising.

More details will be available about DeSantis' fundraising – how much is available for his primary campaign versus a potential general election campaign, his cash on hand, and his burn rate – when his campaign files a complete report with the Federal Election Commission on July 15.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.