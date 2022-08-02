Election Results: See what Mid-Michigan voters decided in the August primary

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Tuesday was primary Election Day across Mid-Michigan.

Voters decided which candidates are going on the ballot in November's general election. ABC12 News is keeping track of more than 250 races on Tuesday.

The polls closed 8 p.m. Tuesday evening and the wait for results began.

Key races decided in Mid-Michigan on Tuesday included the Republican primary for governor. Five GOP candidates were vying for the chance to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as the state's top elected official in November.

The Republican governor candidates are real estate broker Ryan Kelley, pastor Ralph Rebandt, businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano and former TV host Tudor Dixon.

Voters also decided which of three Republicans will challenge Congressman Dan Kildee for a two-year term representing the newly redrawn Eighth District.

Republican candidates include Paul Junge of Brighton, Candice Miller of Burton and Matthew Seeley of Davison.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland faced a challenger for his party's nomination on Tuesday. Tom Norton of Kent County, who is an Afghanistan veteran and self-employed contractor, ran against the incumbent.

The winner on Tuesday will face Democrat Jerry Hilliard of Mount Pleasant in the Nov. 8 general election. The winner then will represent the Second District covering 20 Michigan counties from Midland to Ionia County and north through Ludington and Big Rapids.

Flint voters narrowed the field of candidates for mayor to two names for a runoff in November. Tuesday's slate of candidates includes Mayor Sheldon Neeley, former Mayor Karen Weaver and City Councilman Eric Mays.

Genesee County voters decided a 10-year millage renewal for parks and recreation while Linden voters will decide a permanent millage to fund the city's police and fire departments.

Saginaw County residents decided on an $8.6 million special education millage for Saginaw Intermediate School District and the Midland County Educational Service Agency had a $17 million bond proposal for facility improvements.

Village of Holly voters saw a millage request for police and fire services on the ballot, but it was placed there in error and the results on Tuesday will not count. A revote of the request will appear again on the November ballot.