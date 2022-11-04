Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats maintain leads five days before election

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The final EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 before Election Day shows top Michigan Democrats with steady leads.
Poll results released Friday bolster Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign. Her lead in the governor's race remained steady in double digits while her approval rating increased above 50% for the first time in months.
Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon stands at 11% in the poll results. That is the same margin as a similar EPIC-MRA poll in October.
Friday's poll results show Whitmer with 54% support and Dixon with 43%. Both candidates gained 5% as the number of undecided voters and those supporting third-party candidates shrank from 13% in October to 3% Friday.
Whitmer's approval rating from likely voters increased by 4% from October to reach 53% in Friday's poll results even as their views about the economy turned more negative.
The poll shows 69% of likely voters gave Michigan's economy poor marks, which is up from 67% in October, and half of those polled believe the state is on the wrong track.
Whitmer continues to hold an edge over Dixon on the reproductive rights issue. Poll results show proposal 3, which would enshrine reproductive rights in the Michigan Constitution, maintains 57% support among likely voters while the issue remained the second most important to them behind economic inflation.
Whitmer has come out strongly in defense of reproductive rights during the campaign while Dixon has supported a total ban on abortions.
The race for Michigan Attorney General remains the tightest of the three, but Democrat Dana Nessel increased her lead slightly in Friday's results.
She had a 4% lead over Republican Matthew DePerno in October, which was a statistical dead heat within the 4% margin of error in the poll. Friday's poll results show Nessel with a 6% lead over DePerno.
Nessel gained 5% support from October to 48% while DePerno gained 4% over the past month to 42%. The poll results show 7% of likely voters remain undecided while 3% plan to support a third-party candidate.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson maintains a comfortable 11% lead over Republican Kristina Karamo, according to Friday's poll numbers. Benson increased her lead by 1% since a similar EPIC-MRA poll in October.
Friday's results show 51% of likely voters would support Benson, 40% would support Karamo, 3% would support a third-party candidate and 6% remain undecided on the race.
Proposals 1 and 2 maintained comfortable support in Friday's poll results. Proposal 1, which would change Michigan's term limits, has 66% support among likely voters while Proposal 2, which would increase voting rights, has 68% support.
EPIC-MRA conducted the poll for ABC12 News by phone from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 with 600 people who were identified as likely voters in the Nov. 8 general election. The poll has a margin of error at 4%.