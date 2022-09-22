Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats widen leads; ballot initiatives more popular

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A new EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 shows troubling trends for Michigan Republicans less than seven weeks before the Nov. 8 general election.
Results released Thursday show incumbent Democrats in the top three offices of the state widening their leads in re-election races while two major ballot initiatives that Republicans generally oppose are gaining popularity among likely voters.
Higher percentages of the 600 likely voters included in the poll results released Thursday indicated they plan to vote for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson than a similar poll taken in late August.
Whitmer now leads Republican challenger Tudor Dixon by 16 points, which is an increase from Whitmer’s 11-point lead in an earlier EPIC-MRA poll for ABC12 released on Aug. 26. The new poll shows 55% of likely voters support Whitmer while 39% support Dixon with less than seven weeks to Election Day.
Attorney General Nessel’s and Secretary of State Benson’s leads increased even more in nearly four weeks since the August poll.
Nessel now leads Republican challenger Matthew DePerno by nine points at 48% to 39% with 13% of likely voters undecided. Benson leads Republican challenger Kristina Karamo by 14 points at 51% to 37% with 12% of likely voters undecided.
The Nessel-DePerno race was a statistical tie within in the margin of error in August while Benson had a 6% lead over Karamo in the previous poll.
Approval ratings for governors and presidents traditionally have been tied to the economy, but the poll results released Thursday paint a different picture for Michigan. The 600 likely voters polled ranked abortion and inflation equally as the top two issues facing the state.
The polls shows likely voters remain pessimistic about Michigan’s economy under Whitmer’s leadership. Sixty percent of those polled gave the state’s economy and job market poor marks while 36% gave high marks and 4% did not answer.
But Whitmer ended up with a higher approval rating as governor compared to August despite the continued majority of those polled who disapprove of the economy. Her job approval rating increased two points from August to 49% with another 49% of likely voters giving her poor marks and 2% who did not give a rating.
Republicans, including Dixon’s campaign, have been hammering Whitmer and President Joe Biden for policies that the GOP claims led to high economic inflation. However, Thursday’s poll shows that argument is not swaying voters to the Republican side.
Only 22% of the likely voters polled indicated the Republican arguments against Democrats’ economic policies would influence their vote while 30% say they are more likely to vote for Whitmer and 47% are not moved either way.
Conversely, Democrats and the Whitmer campaign have been attacking Dixon’s statements against abortion rights. Poll results show those arguments are pulling likely voters away from Dixon and making them more likely to support Whitmer.
A total of 47% of likely voters indicated they would be less likely to support Dixon based on her opposition to abortion freedom while only 15% said they would be more likely to support her. Another 36% said each candidate’s abortion stance doesn’t affect their vote.
Support for Proposal 3 on Nov. 8, which would protect abortion rights in Michigan, fell slightly but remained high in Thursday’s poll. Results show 64% of likely voters would support the constitutional amendment while 27% plan to vote against it and 9% were undecided.
The abortion rights proposal had 67% support in the late August poll.
Thursday’s poll results offer a fresh look at Proposal 2, which would increase voting rights in Michigan. Republicans have voiced opposition to significant parts of the proposed amendment, including the right to vote without a photo ID and requirements for ballot drop boxes.
A full 70% of those polled said they would support the amendment while 20% plan to vote against it and 10% were undecided.
The poll also points to headwinds for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for election again in 2024. While President Joe Biden got a 63% negative job approval rating in the poll, results show he still leads Trump by four points.
In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup in 2024, the poll results show Biden with 48% support, Trump with 44% support and 8% undecided.
EPIC-MRA conducted the poll for ABC12 News from Sept. 15 to 19 with 600 people who were identified as likely voters in the Nov. 8 general election. The poll has a margin of error at 4%.