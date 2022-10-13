Exclusive poll: Whitmer winning on the issue most important to voters

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – A new EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 continues showing that the fight over abortion rights likely will determine the race for Michigan governor.

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Republican Tudor Dixon shrank over the past month. But more of the 600 likely voters polled said the candidates’ stances on abortion rights are more likely to influence who they support than the economy or education.

Whitmer’s lead is down to 11 percentage points, according to the poll results released on Thursday. Results show 49% of likely voters polled said they would support Whitmer, 38% said they would support Dixon, 4% planned to vote for a third-party candidate and 9% were undecided.

A similar EPIC-MRA poll taken for ABC12 in September showed Whitmer with a 16-point lead, so her edge is shrinking. But Whitmer may hold the upper hand on the abortion issue, which voters polled indicated is mostly likely to determine which candidate they support.

Thirty-nine percent of those polled said abortion rights is the biggest determining factor in the governor’s race, followed by inflation at 34% and education policy at 12%. Whitmer has come out strongly in favor of abortion rights while Dixon has supported a total ban on abortion.

A constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights in Michigan continues to enjoy overwhelming support. The EPIC-MRA poll for ABC12 shows 60% of likely voters plan to support the amendment while 33% plan to vote against it and 7% are undecided.

In campaign ads, Whitmer continues hammering away at Dixon’s refusal to support abortion rights while recounting some of her economic successes. Dixon is hitting Whitmer on economic and education issues from the past four years.

Whitmer is losing on economic issues, which traditionally drive how people vote in governor’s races. Likely voters gave Whitmer a poor job approval rating and Michigan’s economy an overwhelmingly negative review.

Only 49% of those polled gave Whitmer a positive review while 50% gave her a negative approval rating. Two-thirds of likely voters – 67% -- said Michigan’s economy is on the wrong track while only 30% of those polled gave the economy positive marks.

The race for Michigan attorney general is much closer and now within the poll’s 4% margin of error. Poll results show incumbent Democrat Dana Nessel with a slight 4% lead over Republican Matthew DePerno.

In the poll, 43% of likely voters said they would support Nessel, 39% said they would support DePerno, 4% planned to vote for a third-party candidate and 14% were undecided.

Nessel had a nine-point lead over DePerno in a similar EPIC-MRA poll for ABC12 in September, which now has been cut in half.

The race for Michigan Secretary of State also got a little closer, according to the poll results. But incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson maintains a 10-point lead over Republican Kristina Karamo.

The new poll released Thursday shows 47% of likely voters plan to support Benson, 37% plan to support Karamo, 4% plan to vote for a third-party candidate and 12% are undecided.

Proposals 1 and 2 continue to receive overwhelming support among likely voters, according to the poll results.

Proposal 1, which would change Michigan’s term limits, has 68% support. Proposal 2, which would increase voting rights in Michigan, has 67% support.

EPIC-MRA conducted the poll for ABC12 News by phone from Oct. 6 to 12 with 600 people who were identified as likely voters in the Nov. 8 general election. The poll has a margin of error at 4%.