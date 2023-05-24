Father of the Mt. Pleasant school girl who teacher cut her curly hair reacts to the CROWN Act bill passing senate

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After years of attempts a bill to ban hair-based discrimination passed Michigan's Senate this week.
CROWN stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair."
The bill's sponsor Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing -- saying it's long overdue in our state.
"After I introduced the bill, men women and children all over the state of Michigan and across the country reached out to share stories of humiliation, some were very graphic, all were very heartbreaking about how their natural hair had created boundaries or barriers for them in the workplace and in school settings," said Senator Anthony.
The CROWN Act passed with an overwhelming majority -- with only five Republicans voting against the legislation.
If Governor Whitmer signs it -- Michigan will join 20 other states that have already passed their own version of the bill.
The CROWN Act bill would essentially add language into the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and race-based hairstyles, including twists, coils and curls, braids, dreadlocks, and afros.
In Senator Sarah Anthony's floor speech, she recounted heartbreaking stories like that of Jurnee Hoffmeyer - a biracial elementary school girl whose father said not only faced hair discrimination from classmates at her Mount Pleasant Elementary School but the staff as well.
"I'm thankful that it's finally gone through," said Jimmy Hoffmeyer, father of Jurnee Hoffmeyer. "Because now I hope my daughter never has to deal with something like this again."
March of 2021 Jimmy Hoffmeyer's then 7-year-old mixed race daughter Jurnee Hoffmeyer - suffered a traumatic experience where a student and teachers cut her long curly hair completely off to less than an inch without consent from either parent.
Hoffmeyer alleged it as a discriminatory constitutional rights violation.
"That turned into a rally and cry for the CROWN Act to be passed in Michigan," said National Action Network activist, Christina Laster. "And I'm so grateful to see that that's happening now."
Activist Christina Laster of National Action Network says the journey to justice with the Hoffmeyer family has been one of resilience - especially after she found there was no legislation of the CROWN ACT in Michigan and students had no protection from this type of discrimination.
"I want little Black girls and Black boys to know that who they are is valuable and meaningful and that they do not have to be inseminated for anything," she said. "Not a school assignment, to go to a school dance, play a sport or not get a job as they get older - they should embrace and be proud of their heritage and not be forced or compelled to change that."
Hoffmeyer says the lawsuit pertaining to the discrimination against his daughter's hair prevents him from sharing additional details but he says since the incident he has become an advocate for the CROWN Act as he says his daughter's hair has yet to go back to its original state - a fight he says one should not have to endure.
"My daughter's hair wasn't up to their quality or for whatever reason it could've been it doesn't make sense for someone to degrade you or make you feel like there's something wrong with because of who you are or what you look like," Hoffmeyer said.
Attempts to pass the CROWN Act federally have been unsuccessful, although legislation passed the U.S. House in 2022.
In 2021, Ingham County was the first in the state to pass a resolution banning hair discrimination.
Other communities to pass local CROWN Acts include Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint and Genesee County.