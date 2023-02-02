FBI to soon search Mike Pence's home and office for classified materials

The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to completely cooperate.
The Pence team does not believe there are classified documents either at his home or at his office as they have done what they considered an extensive search themselves, a source said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the developments.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
