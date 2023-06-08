Flint council members react to passing of the FY 2023-2024 budget

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The 2023-2024 fiscal budget means increased paychecks for city employees, services for residents that impact their everyday lives, and investing in public safety, blight reduction and infrastructure.
Thursday night -- city council held a special meeting to try to do what they didn't come close to doing on Monday - vote and keep Flint from shutting down its city government in a matter of weeks.
Thursday night's meeting went on for several hours - time needed to approve the hefty budget.
Although it passed -- some council members were on the fence.
"We had no working sessions," said 1st ward Councilman Eric Mays. "I've been on the council for 10 years. I've never seen a budget adopted this way - it's problematic."
"It's just not fair," 6th ward Councilwoman Burns said. "Our budget process comes every year - we need this administration to be transparent and there was no transparency."
The $66.6 million budget passed with no amendments from Mayor Sheldon Neeley's proposal - with a vote of five in favor, three abstentions, and one council member was absent from the vote.
Of those three abstentions: Councilwoman Burns, Councilwoman Winfrey-Carter and Councilman Mays - they believe questions went unanswered.
"First of all, I felt like the administration was not prepared to answer our questions," said 5th ward Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter.
"I have eleven reasons why I did not support it," Burns said. "Number one being we don't know what's happening with our pension liability - last year we had $426 million dollar pension liability. We were funded at 26% and we don't know what that number is this year."
Another concern of the three abstaining councilmembers - they say they did not get an appropriate answer when it comes to the $90 million topic - ARPA funding.
"They went through the motions, and they adopted the budget, but it was not amended," said Mays. "The ARPA funds which is 30 to 40 million dollars was not specifically included and I wouldn't be a part of that."
"I've asked what the ARPA funds balance is and the city has not been able to produce that," Burns said.
This is the fourth consecutive balanced budget for the city administration.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley tells ABC12 tonight that he is "happy" with the passage and emphasizes that there will be no increase in property taxes.