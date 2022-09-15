 Skip to main content
Former President Trump planning Michigan rally with Republican candidates

  • Updated
  • 0
Trump team announces $122 million war chest

Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a "Save America" rally in Conroe, Texas on January 29, 2022.

 Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

WARREN, Mich. (WJRT) - Former President Donald Trump is planning a rally with top Republican candidates in Michigan in a couple weeks.

Trump is coming to the Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren on Oct. 1 to campaign with GOP candidates for governor, attorney general and secretary of state. 

Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon, attorney general nominee Matthew DePerno and secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo all are expected to attend the rally.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and special guests will begin delivering remarks at 4 p.m. Trump is scheduled to offer the keynote address around 7 p.m. Click here for information about tickets.

