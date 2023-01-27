Gov. Whitmer discusses State of the State details in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed some of the core tenets of her State of the State address in Saginaw on Friday.
Whitmer made a stop at UAW Local 699 to share more about her three-part plan that she calls Lowering Michigan Costs. The plan consists of repealing the retirement tax, passing the Working Families Tax Credit and universal access to Pre-K for 4-year-olds.
Whitmer also wants to expand the Michigan Reconnect Program and make it available to anyone 21 and older. Right now it is only available to people 25 and older.
The program would provide Michiganders without a degree the opportunity of a tuition-free education path to earn new skills and degrees and ultimately better career choices and income.
Whitmer’s goal is to have 60% of adults age 25 and older provided with a post-secondary education by 2030.
The state budgeted $55 million to support the Michigan Reconnect Program this year. Whitmer said on Friday that she will be announcing her 2024 fiscal year budget in 12 days.