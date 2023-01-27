 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Gov. Whitmer discusses State of the State details in Saginaw

Whitmer made a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw on Friday and discussed some of the core tenants of her state of the state address.

Whitmer made a stop at UAW Local 699 to share more about her three-part plan that she calls Lowering Michigan Costs. The plan consists of repealing the retirement tax, passing the Working Families Tax Credit and universal access to Pre-K for 4-year-olds.

Whitmer also wants to expand the Michigan Reconnect Program and make it available to anyone 21 and older. Right now it is only available to people 25 and older.

The program would provide Michiganders without a degree the opportunity of a tuition-free education path to earn new skills and degrees and ultimately better career choices and income.

Whitmer’s goal is to have 60% of adults age 25 and older provided with a post-secondary education by 2030.

The state budgeted $55 million to support the Michigan Reconnect Program this year. Whitmer said on Friday that she will be announcing her 2024 fiscal year budget in 12 days.