Gov. Whitmer makes a stop at the Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Flint on Tuesday, celebrating the major investments in the Flint community.
It's all tied to the new multi-million dollar education budget.
Gov. Whitmer toured the Latinx Technology and Community Center on Flint's east side.
The center will get $2.6 million. The money will be used to convert an abandoned building next door into a bilingual early childhood center.
It's one of many investments Gov. Whitmer says are greatly needed in cities like Flint.
"We leveled the playing field, and we built equity on top by putting more money into 'at-risk', and language learners and kids with special needs," says Gov. Whitmer. "So when we think about the challenges in Flint, manmade challenges, as well as a pandemic that was the ultimate disruption in learning. That's why I think so much of our work is centered around equity and focusing on the science of how to get kids back on track."
Gov. Whitmer also toured Beecher Community Schools.
The district is also getting $2.5 million in state dollars to renovate and repair the old high school.
With the budget being done, Gov. Whitmer will hold a "What's Next Address" on Wednesday at 11 a.m., explaining the goals for the state.