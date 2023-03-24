Gov. Whitmer signs bills to repeal Right-to-Work law

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially signed legislation that repeals the state's Right-to-Work law.
The law had allowed those in unionized workplaces to opt out of paying union dues and fees.
Detractors say the Right-to-Work law separated union supporters and opponents in the workplace.
Senator John Cherry of district 27 says this repeal is far from a mistake - adding it's a historic moment for all working Michiganders.
"I think it's great for working Michiganders across our state and the better we do for our workers and everyday folks in Michigan," said Sen. Cherry. "The better state we have so that's not a mistake at all."
Supporters believe the right to work law's passage in 2012 was a positive move for the state's economy but University of Michigan-Flint Economic Professor Chris Douglas argues that the results say otherwise.
"You don't really see a big change in Michigan's economy as a result of right to work," Douglas said. you don't see a big increase in manufacturing jobs, you don't see a big reduction in the number of workers who are unionized."
Douglas says the repeal will still affect all parties - rather for or against.
"Of course it will impact some people like workers who don't want to be part of any union and now they have to pay at least some dues to the union," he said. "So, from their stand point the repeal is bad, if you're a union leader now you have more people to collect fees from. So, on an individual level some people will be impacted but from an economic level in Michigan I don't think you're going to see much of an impact."
Senator Cherry says that this repeal mirrors an American necessity - freedom.
"When we look at repealing the right to work law what we are doing is expanding worker freedom," said Sen. Cherry. "Freedom from the fear of being fired for no reason, freedom to have safe working conditions, freedom to have the amount of income to support your family, and that's the kind of state I want to live in."
Michigan is the first state in 58 years to repeal a "right-to-work" law.
26 other states still have "right-to-work" laws in place.