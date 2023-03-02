House Ethics Committee announces investigation into embattled Rep. George Santos

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be very heavy at times, up to 1 to 2+ inches per hour, over a short three to six hour window. These heavy rates will be possible Friday afternoon into Friday evening and may impact the rush hour commute. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility with snowfall. Isolated power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating heavy snow and gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&