 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case

  • 0
Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has settled his child support case in Arkansas, reaching an agreement with the mother of one of his children, resolving a dispute that became a legal headache for him in recent months.

 Patrick Semansky/AP/FILE

(CNN) — Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has settled his child support case in Arkansas, reaching an agreement with the mother of one of his children, resolving a dispute that became a legal headache for him in recent months.

The settlement was announced in a court filing Thursday in Arkansas state court.

Coupled with his impending guilty plea to federal tax offenses, it appears that the president’s son is taking significant steps to put to rest some of his long-simmering legal entanglements. However, the legal resolutions won’t end the political drama surrounding Hunter Biden, the White House, Republican lawmakers and GOP presidential contenders.

The child support case began as a paternity dispute in 2019, after Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman, gave birth to a girl and claimed Hunter Biden was the father. He denied paternity, but after a DNA test confirmed that he was the father, he eventually agreed in 2020 to pay $20,000-a-month in child support.

Hunter Biden was seeking to reduce the monthly payments. It’s not clear from the court filings what his new payments will be – that information is redacted.

As part of the deal, Hunter Biden will give some of his paintings to his daughter, who can either keep some of her choosing or keep the money from any sales of these paintings. As part of his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, Hunter Biden has taken up painting, but his art sales have created lingering ethics questions for the White House.

Roberts is also dropping her bid to change the girl’s last name to “Biden,” according to the court filing.

Hunter Biden reopened the case last year, citing his changed financial situation and a sizable drop in income. This was a risky move because it gave Roberts and her attorneys – who are well-known GOP activists and supporters of former President Donald Trump – an opportunity to seek a wide array of Hunter Biden’s financial records.

They sought information about his taxes, overseas business deals and financial transactions within the Biden family. These records have also been of keen interest to House Republicans, who have spent months looking for evidence to corroborate their claims that Joe Biden was involved in corrupt deals with his son.

By settling the child support case, Hunter Biden appears to have staved off an upcoming contempt hearing in Arkansas, where he could’ve possibly faced fines or maybe even jail if a judge believed he stonewalled Roberts’ attempts to obtain his financial data. A trial to determine whether to adjust the child support had been scheduled for late July.

In court filings in April, Roberts said Hunter Biden “has never seen or contacted” his four-year-old daughter and that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden “remain estranged” from their grandchild.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you