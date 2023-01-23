 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Kildee introduces bipartisan bill to close ‘bump stock’ loophole

Dan Kildee

Congressman Dan Kildee is a Democrat from Flint.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Congressman Dan Kildee announced bipartisan legislation Monday that will permanently close the so-called "bump stock loophole."

The loophole has allowed for devices that attach to semi-automatic rifles and increase their rate of fire, similar to that of machine guns.

Kildee, a Democrat from Flint, pointed out that bump stocks were used in the tragic October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, which took over 58 lives and injured 500 others.

He said some Republicans are signing on to support the bill.

The Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act would allow the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately regulate bump stocks and functionally equivalent devices that substantially increase the rate of fire of a firearm.

Under the National Firearms Act, bump stocks would be made generally illegal to manufacture, sell, or possess for civilian use. In addition, Kildee's legislation would limit the ability of gun producers to create further loopholes by covering similar devices that increase a firearm’s rate of fire.

The registration process for anyone in possession of or purchasing bump stock devices would include a background check, fingerprinting and a $200 registration fee.

"Devices like bump stocks that turn firearms into fully automatic machine guns have no place on our streets," Kildee said. "Congress must act to keep our communities safe from gun violence."

