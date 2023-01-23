Kildee introduces bipartisan bill to close ‘bump stock’ loophole

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Congressman Dan Kildee announced bipartisan legislation Monday that will permanently close the so-called "bump stock loophole."
The loophole has allowed for devices that attach to semi-automatic rifles and increase their rate of fire, similar to that of machine guns.
Kildee, a Democrat from Flint, pointed out that bump stocks were used in the tragic October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, which took over 58 lives and injured 500 others.
He said some Republicans are signing on to support the bill.
The Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act would allow the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately regulate bump stocks and functionally equivalent devices that substantially increase the rate of fire of a firearm.
Under the National Firearms Act, bump stocks would be made generally illegal to manufacture, sell, or possess for civilian use. In addition, Kildee's legislation would limit the ability of gun producers to create further loopholes by covering similar devices that increase a firearm’s rate of fire.
The registration process for anyone in possession of or purchasing bump stock devices would include a background check, fingerprinting and a $200 registration fee.
"Devices like bump stocks that turn firearms into fully automatic machine guns have no place on our streets," Kildee said. "Congress must act to keep our communities safe from gun violence."