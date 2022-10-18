 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the west
with gusts up to 33 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Liz Cheney says January 6 committee will issue Trump subpoena 'shortly'

  • Updated
  • 0
Liz Cheney says January 6 committee will issue Trump subpoena 'shortly'

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney leaves during a break in the hearing to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol on October 13. Cheney says the January 6 committee will issue former president Donald Trump a subpoena 'shortly.'

 Jabin Botsford/AFP/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump "shortly" to seek his testimony under oath as well as documents.

Speaking at the Harvard Institute of Politics Tuesday, the committee's vice chair did not commit to what the panel will do if Trump does not comply with the subpoena but said "we'll take the steps we need to take."

"There was no disagreement on the committee," the Wyoming Republican said, explaining how the panel came to the decision to subpoena Trump.

"We all felt that our obligation is to seek his testimony, that the American people deserve to hear directly from him, that it has to be under oath, that he has to be held accountable. And so we'll be issuing the subpoena shortly both for his testimony under oath as well as for documents. And we'll take whatever next steps we have to take, you know, assuming that he will fulfill his legal obligation and honor the subpoena, but if that doesn't happen, then we'll take the steps we need to take after that, but I don't want to go too far down that path at this point."

Committee members unanimously voted to subpoena Trump last week in the panel's final hearing before the midterm election, but the official subpoena has not been issued. The vote marked a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President.

It is not expected that Trump will comply with the subpoena, but the action serves as a way for the committee to set down a marker and show that it wants information directly from Trump as it investigates the attack.

The subpoena will surely trigger a prolonged court battle over Trump's possible compliance, which could even outlast the committee itself. Republicans have pledged to shut down the panel if they win the House majority in the midterm elections next month.

