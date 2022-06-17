Lower food and fuel costs act passes in U.S. House

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Bi-partisan legislation that would lower food and fuel cost for Americans has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
The "Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act" includes two bills introduced by Mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee that would lower gas prices.
"So the whole goal of this legislation is to give families relief from the high cost they are facing right now," said Rep. Dan Kildee, (D) MI.
What the Congressman is talking about is the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act that passed the US house of representatives Thursday. It includes the year round fuel choice act which is a bill introduced by Kildee.
"My legislation to allow for year round use of the higher blend of ethanol and also to support additional support for our grower, for our farmers through direct support for the cost of something like fertilizer which is driving up the cost of food and contributing to the inflation issue right now," he said.
The legislation, which had bipartisan support also would lower meat and poultry costs by increasing meatpacking competition and capacity. It also lowers prices by improving the supply chain.
The average national price for a gallon of gas just hit the $5.00 mark in early June.
It is the highest the average has ever been.
Rep. Kildee said if we get the price of gas down, we could see prices for other goods and services go down as well.
"Bringing down the costs of gasoline not only helps families, it will help the cost of everything else, because the cost to move goods and services to transport goods in particular is affected very much by fuel costs," he said.
The Congressman said he hopes the U-S Senate will take up the legislation.