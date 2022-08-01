Mid-Michigan clerks wrap up election day prep

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Clerks are wrapping up last-minute key details ahead of Election Day.
“We are extremely busy and we have been extremely busy since the very beginning because we want to be sure that our voters here in the city of Flint are properly taken care of in the midst of an election,” Flint City Clerk, Inez Brown said.
Long hours and hard work is paying off for the city of Flint. Talking with ABC 12 news Brown says that from absentee ballots to in person voting it's all systems go with no bumps slowing them down.
“We do it with honesty and integrity because a person's right to vote is very important to us. We work night and day, to be sure that everything is properly taken care of and I should in terms of getting things out to people in a timely fashion,” she said.
Genesee County getting through the past couple months has been rocky, with Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson instructing Genesee County Clerk John Gleason and his Election supervisor Kathy Funk to stay away from all election duties after both were charged with separate crimes earlier this year.
Brown says despite what might be happening across the street, the city of Flint is following all protocols including the proper training for poll workers handling ballots.
“We do not open them at the staff level, they are taken care of by our absentee ballot counting board, which is a group of people from the community who have been properly trained from both Democrat and Republican parties,” Brown said.
About 65 percent of absentee ballots have been returned to the city. Brown says that number is higher than previous primaries but still a bit low for voter turnout by absentee.
The City of Flint expects a decent turnout for election day as for staff workers the clerk's office has prepared for last minute staffing issues as COVID-19 still plays a role in the community.